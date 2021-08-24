The opening ceremony for the Tokyo Paralympic Games took place at the Olympic Stadium in the Japanese capital on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish the Indian contingent luck ahead of the Games and also shared a video of him cheering them on while watching the opening ceremony. "Best of luck India! I am sure our #Paralympics contingent will give their best and inspire others," PM Modi wrote in his tweet. In the video that he shared, he can be seen watching the opening ceremony on television and applauding enthusiastically when the Indian contingent -- led by shot-putter Tek Chand -- came out.

Best of luck India!



I am sure our #Paralympics contingent will give their best and inspire others. pic.twitter.com/XEXXp4EzFc - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2021

Tek Chand was given the duty of being India's flagbearer after Rio Paralympics gold medallist Thangavelu Mariyappan was quarantined following close contact with a COVID-19 positive person on their flight to Tokyo.

Mariyappan and five others of the Indian contingent were quarantined until further notice, as someone near their seats on the flight to Tokyo tested positive for COVID-19.

Promoted

However, they all tested negative, so they will be taking part in their respective events.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will take place between August 24 and September 5 and will feature 539 medal events across 22 sports. A total of 54 para-athletes from India across nine sports disciplines will be featuring in the Paralympic Games. This is India's biggest ever contingent to the Games.