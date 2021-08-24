Story ProgressBack to home
Tokyo Paralympic Games Declared Open By Japan's Emperor Naruhito
Tokyo Paralympic Games declared open by Japan's Emperor Naruhito.
Japan's Emperor Naruhito declared the Tokyo Paralympics open on Tuesday.© AFP
Japan's emperor declared the Tokyo Paralympics open in a nearly empty stadium on Tuesday, after a year-long pandemic delay. "I declare open the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games," Emperor Naruhito said.
More to follow...
Topics mentioned in this article
Olympics 2020 Olympics
Get the latest updates on Olympics 2020, Olympics 2020 Medal Tally, Live Cricket Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.