Overwhelmed by the performance of his wards at the Tokyo Paralympics, India's para-badminton national coach Gaurav Khanna on Sunday said he could not have received a better gift this Teachers Day. Indian shuttlers claimed four medals, including two gold, a silver, and a bronze, at the Paralympics where badminton made its debut this year. "There can't be a better gift than this. When I got the Dronacharya award, I had a feeling which I couldn't express but this Paralympics with these medals, the feeling is no less than that. I'm overwhelmed," Khanna, said during a virtual press conference.

Khanna was bestowed with the Dronacharya Award last year.

"The targets have been achieved but I am a bit disappointed because I expected medals from Tarun Dhillon and Palak Kohli. We will comeback and take it as strong learning. If they had won the medals, then we could have ended with six medals."

Asked about the future plans, Khanna said: "I am feeling like as a coach, my exam is over, the session is over, so what's next now? In few months, we will have Asian Youth Games, and I am hopeful of getting good results there as well."

Khanna, who runs the Gaurav Khanna Excellia Badminton Academy, said his academy has all the required facilities and it played a part in India winning so many medals in badminton at the Paralympics.

"We have all facilities, dedicated courts. Sometimes there are issues with recovery when you play at this level. But now we have sports science, steam bath, ice bath, hydrotherapy, recovery issues been a great bonding and our professional training have helped us to win the medals."