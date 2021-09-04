The Indian duo of Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli lost 0-2 in the mixed doubles badminton SL3-SU5 semi-final match at the Yoyogi National Stadium on Saturday. The number one seed Leani Ratri Oktila and Hary Susanto of Indonesia defeated the Indians in straight games by 21-3 and 21-15 in just 20 minutes. The Indonesian pair will now play the gold medal match against France's Lucas Mazur and Faustine Noel while Kohli and Bhagat of India will clash against Daisuke Fujihara and Akiko Sugino of Japan in the bronze medal match.

Playing on Court 1, the Indonesian duo absolutely dominated the proceedings from the word go as they annihilated any resistance from the Indians and clinched the first game 21-3 in just 7 minutes.

The second game saw Pramod and Kohli put up more of a fight and they even led 11-9 going into the interval.

After the resumption, however, the Indonesian duo snatched the momentum with their brilliant cross-court skills and synergy with each other.

Oktila dominated the net while Susanto covered the back court brilliantly to book their berth in the final of the mixed doubles event.

Pramod Bhagat will also play his men's singles gold medal match later in the day. He defeated Japan's Daisuke Fujihara by 21-11, 21-16 in the SL3 semi-final at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

Earlier, Krishna Nagar also marched into the final after defeating Great Britain's Krysten Coombs by 2-0 in the men's singles SH6 semi-final match.

The second-seed Indian overwhelmed Krysten Coombs in straight games 21-10 and 21-11 in just 26 minutes. Nagar will now play the gold medal match against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai.