Tokyo Paralympics: Pramod Bhagat Reaches Badminton Final, Assures India Of Silver
Para badminton player Pramod Bhagat beat Japan's Daisuke Fujihara 21-11, 21-16 to reach the men's singles (SL3) final.
Pramod Bhagat reached the men's singles final at Tokyo Paralympics.© Instagram
Para badminton player Pramod Bhagat beat Japan's Daisuke Fujihara to reach the men's singles (SL3) final on Saturday, assuring India of at least a silver medal in the event. Bhagat dominated from the start and won the match 21-11, 21-16.
More to follow...
