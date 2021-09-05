Story ProgressBack to home
Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Flag Bearer Avani Lekhara To Lead Team India
Tokyo Paralympics Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Shooter Avani Lekhara, who won two medals, will be India's flag bearer at The Olympic Stadium on Sunday.
Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Closing Ceremony Updates: India have registered 19 medals.© PCI
With the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 coming to an end, Avani Lekhara will be India's flag bearer in the closing ceremony at the Olympic Stadium, on Sunday. The shooter, who had two podium finishes in Tokyo, will be leading a country that registered its largest-ever medal haul at the Games, finishing with five gold, eight silver and six bronze medals. Having registered 19 medals in total, the Indian Paralympic Team crossed its previous best tally of four medals at the 2016 Paralympics. Lekhara also won a gold, alongwith javelin thrower Sumit Antil, shuttlers Pramod Bhagat, Krishna Nagar and shooter Manish Narwal.
Live Updates Of Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Closing Ceremony From The Olympic Stadium, Japan
- 16:01 (IST)Hello and good afternoon everyone!Good afternoon everyone and welcome to our live coverage of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Closing Ceremony, from The Olympic Stadium. Stay tuned for further updates!
Topics mentioned in this article
Olympics 2020 Olympics India Live Blogs
Get the latest updates on Olympics 2020, Olympics 2020 Medal Tally, Live Cricket Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.