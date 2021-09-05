With the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 coming to an end, Avani Lekhara will be India's flag bearer in the closing ceremony at the Olympic Stadium, on Sunday. The shooter, who had two podium finishes in Tokyo, will be leading a country that registered its largest-ever medal haul at the Games, finishing with five gold, eight silver and six bronze medals. Having registered 19 medals in total, the Indian Paralympic Team crossed its previous best tally of four medals at the 2016 Paralympics. Lekhara also won a gold, alongwith javelin thrower Sumit Antil, shuttlers Pramod Bhagat, Krishna Nagar and shooter Manish Narwal.

Live Updates Of Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Closing Ceremony From The Olympic Stadium, Japan

September 05 2021 16:01 (IST)