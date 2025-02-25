After India's thumping six-wicket win over Pakistan in the Champions Trophy, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia lauded the team for their effort and advised them to not be complacent and focus on the big matches ahead. Virat Kohli's stunning unbeaten century guided India over the line in 42.3 overs in the chase of 242. His knock was laced with seven boundaries, including his picture-perfect cover drives, reminding his critics of his vintage days. During the match, Kohli became the fastest batter to complete 14,000 ODI runs and also surpassed Mohammad Azharuddin's feat for most catches for India as a fielder in ODIs. He was named Player of the Match for his dual heroics.

In bowling, Kuldeep Yadav bagged three wickets while all-rounder Hardik Pandya returned with the figures of 2-31 in his eight overs.

"We don't need to be complacent... should focus on the big matches ahead (semi-final and final). The entire team is performing well, Rohit (Sharma) is scoring, Virat (Kohli) smashed a brilliant ton and Hardik Pandya bowled really well. So, we're very happy with the win over Pakistan. 70 per cent of the crowd present in the stadium (in Dubai) was supporting Team India and the atmosphere was electrifying. Everybody is so proud of the team," Saikia told IANS.

After registering consecutive wins against Bangladesh and Pakistan in Group A, the Rohit Sharma-led side will next take on New Zealand in their final group fixture on March 2.

Both India and New Zealand have qualified for the semi-finals from Group A with hosts Pakistan and Bangladesh set to make early exits after consecutive defeats in the tournament.

India and New Zealand last faced each other in an ODI in the 2023 World Cup semi-final, where Men in Blue sealed the tie by 70 runs at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the summit clash.

On the other hand, South Africa, Australia, England and Afghanistan are in the fray for two semis spots from Group B. South Africa and Australia started their campaign with a win against Afghanistan and England, respectively.

