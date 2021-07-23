Tokyo Olympics, delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, are set to kick off on Friday. More than 120 athletes will represent India and will be gunning for a podium finish at the marquee event in the Japanese capital. On the opening day of the Tokyo Olympics, women's world number one archer Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das and others will be in action during the women's and men's individual ranking rounds. Also, the men's and women's shooting team will be honing their skills during their respective pre-event training rounds.

Here's a list of Indian athletes who will be in action on Day 1 of the Tokyo Games:

Deepika Kumari (Archery) - Women's Individual Ranking Round

Venue: Yumenoshima Ranking Field

Time - 5:30am IST

Atanu Das (Archery) - Men's Individual Ranking Round

Venue: Yumenoshima Ranking Field

Time - 9:30am IST

Pravin Jadhav (Archery) - Men's Individual Ranking Round

Venue: Yumenoshima Ranking Field

Time - 9:30am IST

Tarundeep Rai (Archery) - Men's Individual Ranking Round

Venue: Yumenoshima Ranking Field

Time - 9:30am IST