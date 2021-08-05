The Indian men's hockey team and wrestlers headline the day for the country on Thursday as India look to add to their medal tally of three with a medal in men's hockey after a gap of more than four decades. Indian men's hockey team takes on Germany in the bronze medal match on Thursday as they look to add to their eight Olympic medals, the last of which came in 1980 in Moscow. Wrestlers Anshu Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia will also be in action and several medal prospects will put their challenge forward for India. Dahiya will compete in the final of men's freestyle 57kg category while Deepak will compete for the bronze medal in men's freestyle 86kg category. Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat will begin her campaign at the Tokyo Games.

Here Are The Live Updates From Tokyo Olympics 2020