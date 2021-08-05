Tokyo Olympics LIVE Updates: India Trail Early vs Germany In Men's Hockey Bronze Medal Match
Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Indian men's hockey team will look to end 41-year wait for an Olympic medal as they take on Germany in the bronze match
The Indian men's hockey team and wrestlers headline the day for the country on Thursday as India look to add to their medal tally of three with a medal in men's hockey after a gap of more than four decades. Indian men's hockey team takes on Germany in the bronze medal match on Thursday as they look to add to their eight Olympic medals, the last of which came in 1980 in Moscow. Wrestlers Anshu Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia will also be in action and several medal prospects will put their challenge forward for India. Dahiya will compete in the final of men's freestyle 57kg category while Deepak will compete for the bronze medal in men's freestyle 86kg category. Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat will begin her campaign at the Tokyo Games.
Here Are The Live Updates From Tokyo Olympics 2020
- 07:14 (IST)Cagey first half | 3:33' 1st | GER 1-0 INDIndia are absorbing the pressure thrown at them by quick German attacks. India are trying to rebuild, but Germany are regrouping fast.
- 07:10 (IST)Ruhr tears past the Indian midfield | 7:24' 1st | GER 1-0 INDJan Christopher Ruhr dribbles past the Indian midfield, but loses balance. He gets tackled near the Indian goal.
- 07:06 (IST)RUPINDERRR | 10:48' 1st | GER 1-0 INDIt was directed to Rupinder, and his attempt hits the first German on the way.
- 07:06 (IST)Penalty corner for India | 10:54' 1st | GER 1-0 INDMandeep gets a penalty corner for India. Can they equalize?
- 07:03 (IST)GERMANY GRAB AN EARLY LEAD | 13:21' 1st | GER 1-0 INDTimur Oruz gives Germany an early lead!!! Its also his first goal of the tournament, and it was a field goal.
- 07:00 (IST)The action begins!And we are underway at the Oi Hockey Stadium, as India take on Germany in their bronze medal match!
- 06:58 (IST)Team huddles!The national anthems are over, and both teams form their respective huddles.
- 06:55 (IST)Both teams walk in for the formalities!Both teams have entered the venue for the formalities. National anthems have begun!
- 06:54 (IST)Head to head record at the OlympicsIndia have faced Germany five times, winning only once. Meanwhile, Germany have won thrice. Can India register another win today?
We are less than an hour away from the start of the #Hockey men's #Bronze medal game between India and Germany. #Tokyo2020— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) August 5, 2021
Here is their head to head record at the #Olympics @TheHockeyIndia @DHB_hockey
- 06:43 (IST)India's starting lineup!Here is India's starting lineup for the bronze medal match:
TEAM NEWS!— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 5, 2021
Our starting lineup against Germany for today's Bronze Medal match. #HaiTayyar #IndiaKaGame #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia #TokyoTogether #StrongerTogether #HockeyInvites #WeAreTeamIndia #Hockey pic.twitter.com/Tg5wrtTsyA
- 06:40 (IST)Good morning everyone!Good morning everyone and welcome to our live coverage of the men's hockey bronze medal match between India and Germany. Having not won a medal for more than four decades, India will be aiming for glory against the mighty Germans! Stay tuned folks!
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 4, 2021
The Indian Men's Hockey Team play against Germany in their Bronze Medal match.
Oi Hockey Stadium, North Pitch
5 August
7:00 AM IST#HaiTayyar #IndiaKaGame #Tokyo2020 #StrongerTogether #HockeyInvites #WeAreTeamIndia #Hockey pic.twitter.com/bx41d4419h