Tokyo Olympics: India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor Fails To Qualify For Men's Shot Put Final
Tokyo Olympics: Indian shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor failed to qualify for the final round as he finished 13th in the qualification round.
Tokyo Olympics: Tajinderpal Singh Toor finished 13th in men's shot put qualification round.© Team India/Twitter
- Tajinderpal's best throw was of 19.99 meters
- Tajinderpal finshed 13th in qualification round
- He was qualified for Olympics with personal best of 21.49 meters
Asian record holder shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor's Olympic campaign ended miserably as he failed to qualify for the final after finishing 13th in the qualification group A here on Tuesday. Toor, who had qualified for the Olympics with a personal best of 21.49m in the Indian Grand Prix 4 in June, could only manage one legal throw of 19.99m, in his first attempt, to finish at 13th out of 16 competitors. Competing with a heavily bandaged shoulder, his next two throws were fouls.
The below-par show meant that Toor made an exit even before the start of the second qualification.
Those who cleared 21.20m or at least 12 best performers from the two qualifying rounds made the final cut.
