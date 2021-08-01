Tokyo Olympics, India Schedule: PV Sindhu, Satish Kumar, Men's Hockey Team, Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane, Fouaad Mirza In Action
Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu will look to put her semi-final loss behind her when she takes on He Bing Jiao for the women's singles bronze while boxer Satish Kumar fights it out in 91kg quarter-finals on Sunday.
Highlights
- PV Sindhu will be in action on Sunday as she takes on He Bing Jiao
- After going down against World No.1, Sindhu has the chance to win bronze
- Men's hockey team will be up against Great Britain in quarterfinals
After facing defeat in the semi-final and having her gold-medal hopes dashed, India's star shuttler PV Sindhu will compete for the bronze on Sunday when she takes on He Bing Jiao. The men's hockey team will take on Great Britain in the quarter-final while boxer Satish Kumar will face Bakhodir Jalolov in 91kg Men's Super Heavy quarter-final. Golf players Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane will kick off the challenge from India on Sunday, followed by equestrian player Fouaad Mirza. However, the most-awaited clashes will be that of Sindhu and the men's hockey team. While Sindhu will look to clinch her second Olympic medal, the men's hockey team will look to make the last four.
Here is the India schedule for August 1 at the Tokyo Olympics
Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane (Golf) - Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 4
Time - 4:00am IST
Fouaad Mirza (Equestrian) - Eventing Cross Country - Team and Individual
Time - 4:15am IST
Satish Kumar vs Bakhodir Jalolov (Boxing) - Men's Super Heavy (+91kg) Quarter-final
Time - 9:36am IST
PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao (Badminton) - Women's singles bronze medal match
Time - 5:00pm IST
India vs Great Britain (Hockey) - Men's quarter-final
Time - 5:30pm IST