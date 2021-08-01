After facing defeat in the semi-final and having her gold-medal hopes dashed, India's star shuttler PV Sindhu will compete for the bronze on Sunday when she takes on He Bing Jiao. The men's hockey team will take on Great Britain in the quarter-final while boxer Satish Kumar will face Bakhodir Jalolov in 91kg Men's Super Heavy quarter-final. Golf players Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane will kick off the challenge from India on Sunday, followed by equestrian player Fouaad Mirza. However, the most-awaited clashes will be that of Sindhu and the men's hockey team. While Sindhu will look to clinch her second Olympic medal, the men's hockey team will look to make the last four.

Here is the India schedule for August 1 at the Tokyo Olympics

Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane (Golf) - Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 4

Time - 4:00am IST

Fouaad Mirza (Equestrian) - Eventing Cross Country - Team and Individual

Time - 4:15am IST

Satish Kumar vs Bakhodir Jalolov (Boxing) - Men's Super Heavy (+91kg) Quarter-final

Time - 9:36am IST

PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao (Badminton) - Women's singles bronze medal match

Time - 5:00pm IST

India vs Great Britain (Hockey) - Men's quarter-final

Time - 5:30pm IST