Tokyo Olympics: Australian Equestrian Tests Positive For Cocaine, Suspended From Olympics
Australian showjumper Jamie Kermond was Wednesday provisionally suspended from the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for cocaine, team officials said.
Jamie Kermond returned a positive A-sample for a cocaine metabolite on June 26.© AFP
Australian showjumper Jamie Kermond was Wednesday provisionally suspended from the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for cocaine, team officials said. The 36-year-old returned a positive A-sample for a cocaine metabolite on June 26 following a test by Sport Integrity Australia. "Mr. Kermond is prohibited from participating in any WADA-compliant event, including the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, while the provisional suspension is in place," Equestrian Australia said in a statement.
Under Australia's anti-doping policy, he now has the opportunity to have his B-sample analysed.
According to Australian reports, Kermond did not travel with the rest of the team when they flew to Tokyo on Tuesday.
