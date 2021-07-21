Australian showjumper Jamie Kermond was Wednesday provisionally suspended from the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for cocaine, team officials said. The 36-year-old returned a positive A-sample for a cocaine metabolite on June 26 following a test by Sport Integrity Australia. "Mr. Kermond is prohibited from participating in any WADA-compliant event, including the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, while the provisional suspension is in place," Equestrian Australia said in a statement.

Under Australia's anti-doping policy, he now has the opportunity to have his B-sample analysed.

According to Australian reports, Kermond did not travel with the rest of the team when they flew to Tokyo on Tuesday.