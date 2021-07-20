Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been in prime form going into the Tokyo Olympics and remains one of the key members and one of the country's strongest medal contenders in the Olympic contingent. Cousin of former Commonwealth gold medallists Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat, Vinesh proved herself from a young age and emerged out of the shadows of her cousins. The 26-year-old from Haryana was the first Indian woman wrestler to bag gold in the Commonwealth as well as the Asian Games in the same year.

Vinesh failed to win a medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. However, she made a strong comeback and showed character post the Olympic disappointment to clinch gold in both the Asian and Commonwealth Games in 2018.

After jumping to the 53-kg category, she bagged bronze at the Asian Wrestling Championships in 2019. Then, a medal in the World Championship in the women's 53-kg category in the same year assured Vinesh an Olympic berth.

Vinesh seems to be on the right track in 2021 with three gold medals through dominating performances.

After winning gold at the Matteo Pellicone event in March this year, she clinched the top spot (gold medal) in the Asian Championship a month later.

The Indian wrestler continued her scintillating form as she won gold in the 53-kg category at the Poland Open in Warsaw last month.

The 2016 Arjuna and the 2020 Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Awardee, Vinesh is expected to give her best performance at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics after her earlier Olympic disappointment and a recent good run of form.