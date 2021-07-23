Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony will take place at the National Stadium in the Japanese capital on Friday. 19 Indian athletes and six officials from the country will participate in the event. Men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh and boxing legend Mary Kom are India's flag bearers for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Games. The quadrennial event was delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Keeping in mind the health measures, the opening ceremony will be held behind closed doors. Eminent personalities like French president Emmanuel Macron will be present at the ceremony which is being held under strict virus rules. Only around 950 people will be in the stands, including US First Lady Jill Biden, who arrived in Tokyo on Thursday night.

July 23 2021 15:56 (IST) Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics! The marquee event has already begun, with Indian archers being called into action today (July 23). Stay tuned, folks!