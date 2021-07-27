As the Tokyo Olympics enters its fifth day, a whole gamut of action gets underway with athletes including tennis star Andy Murray, table tennis legend Ma Long, football teams of Brazil, Sweden, and USA among others, hockey teams from India, Spain, and Great Britain among others all in action. Murray plays his men's doubles second round match where he teams up with Joe Salisbury to take on the German pair of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz. Ma Long takes on India's veteran Sharath Kamal in men's singles third round while India's men's hockey team faces off against Spain. Indian shuttlers will also be in action as Satwiksairaj Ranikreddy and Chirag Shetty play their Group A game in men's doubles. Indian athletes will also be in action in shooting, sailing, and boxing.

Here Are The Live Updates From Tokyo 2020 Olympics Day 5