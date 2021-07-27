Tokyo Olympics LIVE Updates: Indian Shooters Aim For Medal Matches
Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Manu Bhaker/Saurabh Chaudhary and Yashaswini Deswal/Abhishek Verma will be in action in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event qualification round.
As the Tokyo Olympics enters its fifth day, a whole gamut of action gets underway with athletes including tennis star Andy Murray, table tennis legend Ma Long, football teams of Brazil, Sweden, and USA among others, hockey teams from India, Spain, and Great Britain among others all in action. Murray plays his men's doubles second round match where he teams up with Joe Salisbury to take on the German pair of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz. Ma Long takes on India's veteran Sharath Kamal in men's singles third round while India's men's hockey team faces off against Spain. Indian shuttlers will also be in action as Satwiksairaj Ranikreddy and Chirag Shetty play their Group A game in men's doubles. Indian athletes will also be in action in shooting, sailing, and boxing.