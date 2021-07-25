Tokyo Olympics 2020 Men's Hockey Match Live Score India vs Australia: India Take On Australia In Pool A Match
Tokyo Olympics Hockey Live Score, IND vs AUS: India take on Australia in men's Pool A, with both teams looking to maintain their winning start in the tournament.
The Indian men's hockey team takes on Australia in their second Pool A match at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. Both teams won their opening games and will be looking to consolidate their position on top of their group with a win at the Oi Hockey Stadium. India beat New Zealand 3-2 in a closely contested encounter on Saturday. Australia come into the match on the back of a 5-3 win against hosts Japan. Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace for India against New Zealand and will be looking to add to his tally. Goalkeeper P R Sreejesh also starred, making some big saves towards the end of the match.
Here are the LIVE UPDATES from the Tokyo Olympics Men's Pool A hockey match between India and Australia
- 15:00 (IST)India's starting lineupHere is the starting lineup for India
Our 1⃣1⃣ to fight it out.- Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 25, 2021
Thoughts on our lineup Australia?
#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/jIYp7CjJ7W
- 14:56 (IST)Teams are out for the national anthemsThe Indian and Australian players have walked out for the national anthems ahead of the start of play
- 14:18 (IST)Hello and welcome!A big hello to everyone tuning in. Today, India's men's hockey team will take on Australia in Pool A at the Tokyo Olympics and we can't wait for what looks set to be a cracking contest