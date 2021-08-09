The Prime Minister of Japan, Yoshihide Suga, was presented with the Olympic Order in gold by International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach ahead of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 closing ceremony on Sunday. The Tokyo Games, which began on July 23, came to a close with Sunday's glittering closing ceremony at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium. President Bach in a release said: "Today we want to express our thanks in gratitude to you, Mr Prime Minister, for having stayed by our side, with the athletes, throughout all this time.

"You were a part of this remarkable Olympic journey from the very beginning. You fully supported these Olympic Games with all your heart even before you took office as Prime Minister.

"You were also present when your predecessor Abe Shinzo and I agreed on the historic postponement. From the moment you became Prime Minister, your unwavering support for these Olympic Games continued. Only this trusting partnership made it possible that we made to this moment.

"These Olympic Games were safe and secure, as we said they would be. Thanks to your personal commitment, the best athletes of the world inspired the world, sending a resounding message of hope, solidarity and peace to our fragile world.

"Billions of people followed these Olympic Games and admired Japan and the Japanese people for what they have achieved."

The Olympic Order is the highest honour granted by the IOC to individuals who have rendered outstanding services to the Olympic cause through their contribution to the development of the sport.