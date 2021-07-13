Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with India's Tokyo-bound athletes on Tuesday ahead of the Olympic Games, which are finally set to get underway this month after a year's delay. PM Modi had taken stock of India's Olympic preparations on Friday. "Reviewed preparations for facilitation of India's contingent at @Tokyo2020. Discussed the logistical details, their vaccination status, the multi-disciplinary support being given," he had written. India will be sending 126 athletes across 18 sports disciplines to Tokyo, which is the largest-ever Indian contingent at any Olympics.

Here are the highlights from his interaction with the athletes:

In the previous 'Mann ki Baat', I had spoken about you and other athletes. After your three Gold medals in Paris, the whole country is talking about you: PM Modi to Deepika Kumari.

There are expectations, but the biggest expectations are from myself: Deepika Kumari tells PM Modi on how she handles pressure of expectation.

You are a champion, but your parents are champions too: PM Modi to archer Pravin Jadhav.

I have always admired the Indian Army. After playing for five-six years, I was invited to join the Army. Since then they have provided me with whatever I have needed: Neeraj Chopra to PM Modi.

Don't worry about the pressure of expectations, just give your best: PM Modi to Neeraj Chopra.

You are an athlete that the whole country takes inspiration from. Even among the Olympic contingent, there must be athletes who idolise you: PM Modi to Mary Kom