"Chak De India," Says Twitter As Women's Hockey Team Scripts History
Tokyo Games: Twitter erupted as Gurjit Kaur's goal for India helped them defeated Australia and reach their first Olympic women's hockey semifinal on Monday.
Highlights
India defeated Australia in their women's hockey quarterfinal match
Twitter exploded after the win
The likes of Kiren Rijiju and Virender Sehwag reacted on Twitter
The India women's hockey team on Monday created history by reaching the semifinals at the Olympics for the first time ever. India stunned Australia 1-0 thanks to Gurjit Kaur's goal in the second quarter and reached the semifinals at Tokyo 2020. Celebrities and fans alike took to social media as congratulatory messages poured in for the Indian women's team, led by Rani Rampal. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag led the reactions, praising the women's team on Twitter. "Itni khushi shayad kisi jeet par mehsoos huyi hogi! Absolute Wow moment. First ever Olympics hockey semi-finals for our girls. Filled with pride. Chak De India #Hockey", he wrote.
Meanwhile, Kiren Rijiju expressed his happiness on social media and tweeted, "India's dream is coming to reality! Our Women's Hockey Team has defeated Australia! India's Men's and Women's teams have reached semi-finals at #Tokyo2020 Olympics! I have no words to express my excitement and happiness!"
India's dream is coming to reality! Our Women's Hockey Team has defeated Australia! India's Men's and Women's teams have reached semi-finals at #Tokyo2020 Olympics! I have no words to express my excitement and happiness! https://t.co/3swWYTvH6O pic.twitter.com/bM6the9vh6— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 2, 2021
Current Sports Minister Anurag Thakur tweeted, "Splendid Performance!!! Women's Hockey #TeamIndia is scripting history with every move at #Tokyo2020 ! We're into the semi-finals of the Olympics for the 1st time beating Australia. 130 crore Indians to the Women's Hockey Team - "we're right behind you"!"
Here are the other reactions:
Gur-JEET!— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 2, 2021
The one who dragged the #IND women's #hockey team to victory. #Tokyo2020 | #StrongerTogether | #UnitedByEmotion pic.twitter.com/LQqdXEY3tN
Another hocKEY to the history! #INDvAUS #WhistleforIndia #Tokyo2020 #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/bHcOyLNfpD— Chennai Super Kings - Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) August 2, 2021
Glory awaits!— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 2, 2021
Congratulate Indian Women's #Hockey Team on registering a thumping victory in the quarter-final against Australia at #Tokyo2020. May the team continue its winning streak & bring glory to the country. Wish the team all the best.#Cheer4India @thehockeyindia
The Rani Rampal-led Indian women's #hockey squad will look to make history at #Tokyo2020 in what will be just their third appearance at #Olympics— ZENIA D'CUNHA (@ZENIADCUNHA) August 2, 2021
This was our intro before the Games.#TeamIndia have made it!
Know more about our heroes herehttps://t.co/SzL9PoD0jb
Yes. Yes. What a fabulous last couple of hours. Now for a hockey medal. That will be so good— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 1, 2021
Congratulations to the Women's Hockey Team for entering the #Olympic semi-finals.— Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 2, 2021
You've made India proud! Best wishes for the next match. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/1JLNz3dWU2
Chak de india history created women's hockey team 1st time reach semi final— Prakash Yadav (@Prakash62335522) August 2, 2021
Man's team after 45 years qualify for semifinal wt a victory Indiana Man's & women's team Chak de india pic.twitter.com/IBjj0rU07Z
Tears in My Eyes !!!— Megh Updates (@MeghUpdates) August 2, 2021
Coach Sjored Marjine Broke as Indian Women Hockey Team Cruised into Semifinals #Tokyo2020 #Hockey
Video Credits : Sonyliv & SM pic.twitter.com/9alSNNsCw6
The Indian men's hockey team have also reached the Olympic semifinals for the first time in four decades after beating Great Britain in the quarterfinals on Sunday.