Tokyo Olympics LIVE Updates: Sprinter Dutee Chand Misses Out On Women's 200m Semifinals
Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Dutee Chand, Kamalpreet Kaur and the Indian women's hockey team will lead India's challenge today.
Tokyo Olympics: Sprinter Dutee Chand will kick off India's challenge today in women's 200m.© AFP
Sprinter Dutee Chand will kick off India's challenge at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday when she competes in the first round of women's 200m. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput will aim to give a positive end to India's otherwise disappointing shooting campaign when they pose a challenge in men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions qualification. The Indian women's hockey team will take on Australia in the quarterfinals and equestrian player Fouaad Mirza will also be in action. Kamalpreet Kaur will vie for a medal in the women's discus throw final on Monday.
- 07:28 (IST)Athletics - Women's 200m - Heat - Round 1Women's 200m - Top 3 From Each Heat QualifyDutee Chand finishes last in the heat with a time of 23.85 secondsAlthough the Indian sprinter finished last, she recorded her season's best performance
- 07:25 (IST)Athletics - Women's 200m - Heat - Round 1Women's 200mAll eyes are on Sprinter Dutee Chand as she gears up for the 200m challenge
- 07:21 (IST)India Schedule - August 2 - Tokyo 2020Here's the list of events and the timings of Indian athletes taking centre-stage today
- 07:20 (IST)Hello And Welcome - August 2- Tokyo 2020Hello and welcome to the Live Blog from 2020 Tokyo OlympicsAfter an huge day for India yesterday which saw shuttler PV Sindhu winning a bronze for the country, India will again be looking to continue their tally of medal in events like sprinting, shooting, hockey, discus throw and EquestrianSo gear up for some exciting day coming in Live from Tokyo
