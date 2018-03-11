When And Where To Watch, India vs Sri Lanka, Nidahas Trophy 4th T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
How to watch India vs Sri Lanka, 4th match of the Nidahas Trophy - T20I tri-nation series. Read all about live coverage and match action from R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on March 12.
Rohit Sharma-led Team India will be looking to avenge their opening match defeat to Sri Lanka when they face the hosts for the second time in the Twenty20 International tri-nation series, Nidahas Trophy, at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Monday. India suffered a five-wicket loss to Sri Lanka in the first match of the tournament but bounced back strongly to outplay Bangladesh in their next match. India will be hoping stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma makes a return to form. Rohit has been struggling since the South Africa tour and was dismissed for a duck in the first match of the Nidahas Trophy.
When will the 4th T20I of Nidahas Trophy between India and Sri Lanka be played?
The 4th T20I of Nidahas Trophy between India and Sri Lanka will be played on March 12.
Where will the 4th T20I of Nidahas Trophy between India and Sri Lanka be played?
The 4th T20I of Nidahas Trophy between India and Sri Lanka will be played at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
How do I watch the 4th T20I of Nidahas Trophy between India and Sri Lanka live?
The 4th of Nidahas Trophy between India and Sri Lanka will be broadcast live on DSport (English commentary). Hindi commentary will be available on Rishtey Cineplex/HD.
What time does the live coverage of the 4th T20I of Nidahas Trophy between India and Sri Lanka start?
The live broadcast of the 4th T20I of Nidahas Trophy between India and Sri Lanka will start at 7:00 pm IST.
Where can you follow the 4th T20I of Nidahas Trophy between India and Sri Lanka online?
Live scores, updates and analysis for the 4th T20I of Nidahas Trophy between India and Sri Lanka can be followed on sports.ndtv.com.