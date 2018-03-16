 
Nidahas T20 Tri-Series 06 Mar 18 to 18 Mar 18

Trolls In Overdrive After Sanjay Manjrekar's "Scrub Mumbai To Get Colombo" Tweet

Updated: 16 March 2018 15:13 IST

Sanjay Manjrekar made an honest assessment but that didn't go down too well with some Twitter users.

Sanjay Manjrekar came into the firing line of Twitter trolls after posting a harmless tweet on Thursday. Manjrekar posted a picturesque photo of Colombo with the caption,"Give Mumbai a nice scrub and you will get Colombo". Soon after the tweet, numerous users rebuked the former India cricketer for his post while some others had fun at his expense. The former India batsman-turned-commentator has recently been in the news following the launch of of his autobiography, "Imperfect".

The former India cricketer made an honest assessment but that didn't go down too well with some Twitter users.

India are currently in Sri Lanka for the tri-nation Twenty20 International series, Nidahas Trophy, also involving Bangladesh.

After losing their first match to hosts Sri Lanka, India have won all of their next three matches to march into the final of the T20I tournament.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will battle it out in a virtual semi-final on Friday to determine who will play India in the title clash.

India are without some of their big guns with youngsters given a chance to prove themselves on the international stage.

The likes of Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya have all been rested from the tournament. In the absence of Kohli, the captaincy has been given to star opener Rohit Sharma, who also captains the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The final of the tournament will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on March 18 (Sunday).

