Trolls In Overdrive After Sanjay Manjrekar's "Scrub Mumbai To Get Colombo" Tweet

Sanjay Manjrekar came into the firing line of Twitter trolls after posting a harmless tweet on Thursday. Manjrekar posted a picturesque photo of Colombo with the caption,"Give Mumbai a nice scrub and you will get Colombo". Soon after the tweet, numerous users rebuked the former India cricketer for his post while some others had fun at his expense. The former India batsman-turned-commentator has recently been in the news following the launch of of his autobiography, "Imperfect".