Trolls In Overdrive After Sanjay Manjrekar's "Scrub Mumbai To Get Colombo" Tweet

Sanjay Manjrekar came into the firing line of Twitter trolls after posting a harmless tweet on Thursday. Manjrekar posted a picturesque photo of Colombo with the caption,"Give Mumbai a nice scrub and you will get Colombo". Soon after the tweet, numerous users rebuked the former India cricketer for his post while some others had fun at his expense. The former India batsman-turned-commentator has recently been in the news following the launch of of his autobiography, "Imperfect".
Give Mumbai a nice scrub and you will get Colombo.#AlreadySwachhSriLanka pic.twitter.com/zRbIsrt837— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 15, 2018
The former India cricketer made an honest assessment but that didn't go down too well with some Twitter users.
Only tweets, no work to improve ur homeland.. height of mediocracy n hypocrisy...wen did u clean Mumbai beaches last— Amit Sharma (@AmitSha40565968) March 15, 2018
BCCI or IPL Franchisee can use its funds to clean Juhu Beach ? why pay UNADKAT 11 crores? pic.twitter.com/6oeJALaqLY— Suresh Venkataraman (@sureshtv) March 15, 2018
kabi kabi kuch acha b bol liya karo India ke bareme.aap India ke un logo mese ho jine sirf India ki buraiya dikti hai. har city ki apni alag khasiyat hoti hai. compare karna thik nahi. Mumbai ko clean krneki bat thik kahi lekin apki niyat India ko nicha dikhane ki hamesha hoti he— No Name (@crickie_firki) March 16, 2018
You mean to say .... if one gives you Sanjay a good over due scrub you sure would never get a classy Sachin TENDULKAR.........Mumbai is MUMBAI accept her as she is ...as MUMBAI is by far the best city in the world without any scrubs......— Alex (@Alex60753551) March 16, 2018
Believe me if you were given a nice scrub you would have atleast qualified to play at azad maidan... you were lucky to play for india# no talent— kaushal shah (@kaushal30177671) March 15, 2018
Give Sanjay Manjrekar a nice scrub and you will get Sanjay Bangar...— LaidOffEngineer (@LaidOffIndian) March 15, 2018
Given the population density & economic powerhouse of Mumbai, its not correct to compare #swachhness between two cities.— Sanjay Chowdhry (@imschowdhry) March 15, 2018
give Ur cricket commentary a nice scrub and you will become @cricketaakash— Akshay Patil (@simplyPatil) March 15, 2018
India are currently in Sri Lanka for the tri-nation Twenty20 International series, Nidahas Trophy, also involving Bangladesh.
After losing their first match to hosts Sri Lanka, India have won all of their next three matches to march into the final of the T20I tournament.
Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will battle it out in a virtual semi-final on Friday to determine who will play India in the title clash.
India are without some of their big guns with youngsters given a chance to prove themselves on the international stage.
The likes of Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya have all been rested from the tournament. In the absence of Kohli, the captaincy has been given to star opener Rohit Sharma, who also captains the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The final of the tournament will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on March 18 (Sunday).