Nidahas Trophy Final: Rubel Hossain Seeks Forgiveness After Nightmarish 19th Over

Bangladesh pacer Rubel Hossain has asked for his fans' forgiveness after leaking 22 runs in the 19th over to help India claw back chasing 167 and win the final of the Nidahas Trophy Twenty20 International (T20I) tri-series on Sunday. "I am feeling terrible after the defeat. I never thought I would be the reason for Bangladesh's defeat. We were so close to winning in the final but because of me, we lost. I want to apologize to the fans and ask for forgiveness," Rubel was quoted as saying by Bangladesh's leading newspaper Prothom Alo. Wicketkeeper batsman Dinesh Karthik (29 runs off eight balls) played a brilliant cameo towards the end, hitting a six off the last ball to win the final for India, who chased down Bangladesh's 166/8. Karthik came into bat with scoreboard reading 133/5 at the end of 18 overs. He announced his arrival at the crease by smoking two sixes and a four off first three balls from Rubel. In the next three deliveries, Karthik accumulated six runs which left India needing 12 off the last over.