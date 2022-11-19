The Hardik Pandya-led India square off against New Zealand in the second T20I in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. The first T20 International of the three-match series in Wellington was called off without a ball being bowled as incessant rain made the ground unplayable on Friday. The rain did stop for a bit but barring a short period of dry spell, it continued to pour throughout at the Sky Stadium. Rain might impact the second T20I in Mount Maunganui too.

According to AccuWeather's predictions, during the day, it will remain "mostly cloudy; brief morning showers, becoming breezy in the afternoon with a couple of soaking showers" in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. There is a 89 per cent probability of precipitation during the day. Also, there is 18 per cent probability of thunderstorms and 81 per cent cloud cover.

There might be "a shower in spots in the evening; otherwise, partly cloudy," according to AccuWeather. In the evening the chances of precipitation reduces to 42 per cent while there might be 68 per cent cloud cover. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM local time (12 pm IST).

After the first T20I was washed out, the three-match series has turned into a two-game affair. The third T20I is scheduled to be played in Napier on Tuesday. India will also play a three-ODI series against New Zealand.

Both the teams had come in following their exit from the semifinal stage of the T20 World Cup in Australia. While India lost to eventual champions England, New Zealand were defeated by Pakistan.

Sponsored by Vuukle

In the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya is leading the Indian T20 side with wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant serving as his deputy.

"Boys were quite excited to play. NZ is a great country, great place to play. Unfortunate to not get a game. A lot of people came quite early as well, we were excited but this is something we as professional cricketers need to accept," Pandya said.

Besides Rohit, star batter Virat Kohli and opener KL Rahul have also been rested for the tour.

The likes of Shubman Gill, Umran Malik, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson have been given a chance as senior players have been rested.

The entire coaching staff, including head coach Rahul Dravid, has also been given a break after the T20 World Cup.

NCA head VVS Laxman has been appointed as the Indian coach for the tour.

With PTI inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

Beer Banned In Qatar 48 Hours Ahead Of Kick Off