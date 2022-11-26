After losing the 1st ODI by seven wickets, Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India would look to bounce back in the second ODI against New Zealand on Sunday at the Seddon Park, Hamilton. In the first match of the series, 306 runs did not prove to be enough for India as the Kiwis chased it down with 17 balls to spare and seven wickets in hand. Tom Latham and Kane Williamson put on an unbeaten stand of 221 runs for the fourth wicket, taking the Blackcaps over the line. It would be interesting to see if the visitors make any changes to their playing XI or not.

When will India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI match be played?

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI match will be played on Sunday, November 27.

Where will India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI match be played?

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI match will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

What time will the India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI match start?

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI match will start at 7 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI match?

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI match will be broadcast on DD Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match?

India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

