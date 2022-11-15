New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Tuesday announced the squad for the upcoming series against India, comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs. Finn Allen has been named in the squad, while Trent Boult has not been included as he had opted out of the central contract list earlier this year. Allen is primed to face India for the first time after being confirmed in both New Zealand squads for the incoming tour, starting in Wellington on Friday.

The 23-year-old Allen has already played 23 T20Is and eight ODIs for the Blackcaps, amassing five half-centuries and a hundred. Allen's retention at the top of the order for both squads means there's no room for Martin Guptill.

Trent Boult is the other notable omission from the squads - with Tim Southee, Matt Henry (ODIs only), Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, and Adam Milne filling the pace bowling ranks.

Milne is in line to play his first ODI since 2017, building on his return to the T20 International arena during the recent Tri-Series and last year's ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said it was never easy leaving out the experience of Boult and Guptill but the team had to keep looking ahead.

"When Trent opted out of his NZC contract in August, we indicated that priority would be given to those players with either central or domestic contracts, and that's been the case here," he said in an official release.

"We're all aware of Trent's world-class ability, but at this time - as we build towards more global events, we want to give opportunities and experiences to others," he added.

Jimmy Neesham has been excused from the squad for the third ODI as he prepares for his wedding, with Henry Nicholls the replacement for the final match in Christchurch.

Ben Sears (back) and Kyle Jamieson (back) were not considered for selection due to injuries.

The tour begins with a three-game T20 International series across Wellington (Nov 18), Tauranga (Nov 20), and Napier (Nov 22), before moving into the ODI series across Auckland (Nov 25), Hamilton (Nov 27) and Christchurch (Nov 30).

The one-day series could see Tim Southee become the fifth New Zealander to claim 200 ODI wickets, with the 33-year-old's tally poised at 199.

Tom Latham returns as the ODI wicket-keeper with Devon Conway continuing behind the stumps for the T20 side.

Kane Williamson will captain both sides with the T20 squad assembling in Wellington on Wednesday.

BLACKCAPS squads v India: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.

