Suryakumar Yadav is batting on a different league of his own. The player scored his second T20I hundred of the calendar year on Sunday. A fine knock of 111 not out off 51 balls from the batting maestro at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui helped India beat New Zealand by 65 runs in the second T20I of the three-match series. Suryakumar has scored 1395 runs across 41 matches in T20Is. While he averages 45.00, his strike rate in the format over 180.

Not only in the shortest format but Suryakumar's ODI career is also going well. He has scored 340 runs across 13 matches at an average of 34.00 in the format.

While the white-ball career has been great for the late bloomer so far, the red-ball cricket at the highest level is yet to see the performance of Suryakumar Yadav.

When asked about his possible Test debut in the nearby time, Suryakumar said that it is coming very soon.

"Aa raha hai, aa raha hai, wo time bhi aa raha hai. Matlab jab humlog cricket start karte hain toh red ball se hi start karte hain aur apne Mumbai team ke lie bhi main first-class cricket khela hoon, theek thak, toh acha khasa idea hai mujhe wo bhi format ka. Aur wo format bhi bohot enjoy karta hoon main khelne ke lie, aur hopefully, Test cap bhi ayegi jald hi [It's coming soon (Test cap). Whenever we start playing cricket, we begin with the red ball only. I have played decently for Mumbai in First-Class cricket so I have a good idea about the format. I enjoy playing with the red ball and hopefully, my Test debut will also come soon]," said Suryakumar Yadav in a press conference after India's win over New Zealand.

Suryakumar has played 77 First-Class games, scoring 5326 at an average of slightly over 44. He has hit 14 centuries in the format alongside scoring 26 fifties. For the record, his is highest score is 200.

