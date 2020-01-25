Indian batsmen stole the show at Eden Park in Auckland in a run-fest on Friday that saw the visitors chase down the 204-run target with an over to spare. The two teams will lock horns at the same venue for the second Twenty20 International of the five-match series on Sunday as another run feast awaits. India will look for an improvement in the bowling department and extend their lead in the series while New Zealand will have their hands full after a lacklustre performance in the field in the opener. The hosts dropped several catches and missed multiple run-out chances that eventually cost them the game.

When is the New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match?

The New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match will be played on January 26, Sunday.

Where will the New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match be played?

The New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match will be played at the Eden Park, Auckland.

What time does the New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match begin?

The New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match will begin at 12:20 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match?

The New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match will be telecast on the Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How do I watch live streaming of the New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match?

The live streaming of the New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)