Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are setting New Zealand on fire. With their 154-run opening partnership for India during the 2nd One-day International in Mount Maunganui, the batting duo went past the iconic Sachin Tendulkar-Virender Sehwag. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan notched up their 14th century stand, whereas Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag had 13 to their name. Giving India a perfect start, both the openers walked back to the pavillion. Sharma scored a 96-ball 87 and Dhawan notched up a quickfire 67-ball 66. Indian captain Virat Kohli had departed after scoring a 45-ball 43.

Earlier on Saturday, India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat.

While the tourists remain unchanged, the kiwis have made a couple of changes in their playing eleven as Ish Sodhi and Colin de Grandhomme replace Michael Santner and Tim Southee, respectively.

At present, India leads the series 1-0.

India clinched the first ODI by eight wickets, after chasing a revised 156-run target in Napier. After the second ODI, India and New Zealand will face each other in the third one, which will also be held in Mount Maunganui.

