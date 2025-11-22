The inaugural edition of the NDTV Golf Pro-Am took place at the Jaypee Greens Golf and Spa Resort in Greater Noida on Saturday, November 22. The Pro-Am has an exciting journey ahead-travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru, and from Mumbai to Kolkata-creating an exclusive, aspirational, year-round calendar for India's corporate and golfing communities. Before the start of the inaugural leg, India's first-ever World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev, praised NDTV for the initiative, saying that it is the ideal time to play golf in Delhi NCR.

"It's great. A lot of people complain about the pollution in Delhi NCR, and we only get a few months to play golf here. Congratulations to NDTV on this initiative, and I hope that the Pro-Am lives forever," Kapil Dev said before the start of the NDTV Golf Pro-Am.

Kapil Dev is currently the President of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) and focuses on promoting the sport across the country.

Commenting on the concept of putting corporates into the mix along with the pros, the 66-year-old emphasised that the Pro-Am will allow hardworking corporate professionals to express themselves and enjoy the game during weekends.

"Just enjoy yourself. Corporate people work so hard. So, when you get a chance to play golf or any other sport, just come out, enjoy, and live for the moment," he added.

"You win and you lose. You take everything in the same stride. You make a hundred, you make a zero, but the next day you come back to the cricket ground or golf course. That's what sports teach you-never take a defeat to heart. There is always the next moment where you can come out, express yourself, and achieve much more than that."

After Delhi, the ProAm will travel across major Indian cities-including Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata-creating a multi-city golf circuit that NDTV promises will be "exclusive, aspirational, and unforgettable."