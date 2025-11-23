One of the rarest shots to achieve in the sport of golf, a hole-in-one is an achievement that even the finest players struggle to pull off on a consistent basis. In a moment that blended sheer skill, serendipity, and the electric buzz of India's burgeoning golf scene, Amita Jalta, the director of Align Interiors, etched her name into the annals of the sport's history in the country. During the inaugural leg of the NDTV Golf Pro-Am at the pristine Jaypee Greens Golf Course, Jalta became the first player to score a hole-in-one, sending ripples of awe through a star-studded field of business tycoons, celebrities, and professional golfers.

With a smooth, confident swing, Jalta hit the ball, which arced gracefully against the Delhi-NCR skyline, landing softly before trickling straight into the cup. Everyone froze in disbelief; even the pros exchanged wide-eyed glances.

"It was a lucky day for me, I can say that. I was looking for a birdie, wanted to hit a shot that takes the ball near the hole. But it went inside, which I didn't know," she said during the presentation event.

The inaugural edition of the NDTV Golf Pro-Am teed off on Saturday, November 22, at the Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort in Greater Noida, bringing together business leaders, golfing pros, and sporting icons for a day of competition, conversation, and connection.

This first edition features a field that reflects both the stature of the tournament and the scale of the community it brings together. Among the prominent names participating are cricket legend and PGTI President, Kapil Dev; Arjun Sharma, Chairman, Blackstone Select Citywalk REIT; former G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant; Kapil Kapoor, Country Lead - Google Distributed Cloud, Google Cloud APAC; Vishesh C. Chandiok, CEO, Grant Thornton Bharat; Anil Chadha, CEO, ITC Hotels; Ashutosh Johri, Director - Kyndryl India (IBM); Amit Luthra, Managing Partner, Luthra & Luthra; Ashish Mittal, Director, India Gate Rice; Devesh Gupta, Executive President, Jagran Prakashan; and several other influential leaders from across India Inc. Together, they represent a powerful blend of industry leadership and sporting passion.