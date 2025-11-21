The inaugural edition of the NDTV Golf Pro-Am will tee off on Saturday at the Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort in Greater Noida. This first edition features a field that reflects both the stature of the tournament and the scale of the community it brings together. The pros participating this year include Tapendra Ghai, Abhinav Lohan, Amardeep Malik, Amrit Lal, Rohit Narwal, Vishav Pratap Singh Gill, Rajesh Kumar Gautam, Himmat Rai, Wasim Khan, Vikrant Chopra, and Gurbaaz P. S. Mann. Their presence will offer participants a rare opportunity to share the fairway with some of India's finest golfing talents.

Among the prominent names participating are cricket legend and PGTI President Kapil Dev; Arjun Sharma, Chairman, Blackstone Select Citywalk REIT; former G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant; Kapil Kapoor, Country Lead - Google Distributed Cloud, Google Cloud APAC; Vishesh C. Chandiok, CEO, Grant Thornton Bharat; Anil Chadha, CEO, ITC Hotels; Ashutosh Johri, Director - Kyndryl India (IBM); Amit Luthra, Managing Partner, Luthra & Luthra; Ashish Mittal, Director, India Gate Rice; Devesh Gupta, Executive President, Jagran Prakashan; and several other influential leaders from across India Inc. Together, they represent a powerful blend of industry leadership and sporting passion.

Set against the pristine championship layout of Jaypee Greens, the NDTV Pro-Am has been designed to offer participants a world-class experience - from competitive play and curated pairings to course-side interactions with pros and premium hospitality. It is a tournament conceived as the first chapter of a long, ambitious story in Indian corporate golf. The Pro-Am has an exciting journey ahead - travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru, and from Mumbai to Kolkata, creating an exclusive, aspirational, year-round calendar for India's corporate and golfing communities.

Between this vision and the road ahead lies the true purpose of the NDTV Pro-Am: to build a platform that celebrates excellence while widening the circle. As the tournament travels across cities, engages new audiences, and brings more people onto fairways, NDTV aims to create a culture where golf is not just followed or admired - but genuinely experienced by a far broader community