As many as 170 professional golfers from 11 countries will go under the hammer on Monday for the inaugural '72 The League', a flagship league of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI). A total of 60 spots will be up for grabs as each of the six franchises will pick 10 golfers for their respective teams, for a total auction purse of Rs 6 crore. The league, launched by PGTI in partnership with Game of Life Sports (GOLS), will begin on February 21, with the finals scheduled for March 6.

"Golf is a very individual sport. But we want to change that - something like the Ryder Cup. When you play in a team, the feeling is just different. You are not only playing for yourself but also for the team. That's how you build a nation," Kapil Dev, PGTI president, told NDTV about '72 The League'.

#NDTVPGTIGolfProAM | Legendary Cricketer Kapil Dev; PGTI CEO Amandeep Johl; Amrit Mathur, League commissioner, PGTI 72-The League, share their thoughts behind PGTI's 72 The League@pgtofindia @SehgalRahesha @therealkapildev pic.twitter.com/6JlVrNHPJt — NDTV (@ndtv) February 13, 2026

Kiran Nadar, PGTI governing body member, who was present, also spoke to NDTV and praised the NDTV PGTI Gold Pro-Am initiative. "I think golf has a prominent position worldwide. Now, with these initiatives coming in, I think it will have a big push forward. It is nice to see NDTV come up with such initiatives," Kiran Nadar told NDTV.

#NDTVPGTIGolfProAM | "Nice to see NDTV do this, most sport in India needs a push forward": Kiran Nadar, PGTI Board Member to @SehgalRahesha @pgtofindia @SehgalRahesha pic.twitter.com/gE9no2Dciv — NDTV (@ndtv) February 13, 2026

For the auction, the 170 golfers who have put up their names will be graded into three categories - Platinum, Gold and Silver.

The top 30 among them, according to the PGTI's 2025 Order of Merit, will be in the Platinum category, while Gold will comprise players from the 31st to 60th positions, and the remaining golfers will be placed in the Silver category.

The inaugural season will take place across three of Delhi NCR's most prestigious golf venues - Classic Golf & Country Club, Jaypee Greens, and Qutab Golf Course.

The league will feature a fast-paced match-play format, designed specifically for television and digital platforms.