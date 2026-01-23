The third leg of the prestigious NDTV PGTI Golf Pro-Am concluded today at the historic Willingdon Sports Club in Mumbai, bringing together an elite mix of professional golfers, corporate heavyweights, and sporting icons. Following successful rounds in Greater Noida and Hyderabad, the Mumbai edition saw some of the city's most influential business leaders trade their suits for golf whites to test their drives, chips and punch on the greens.

In a display of exceptional teamwork and synchronised play, the quartet of Akshay Kilachand (Director, Skyline Chem Trade Pvt Ltd), Ashish Agarwal (CEO, GOLFEZ), Jaggi Shivdasani (Sportsperson), and Tariq Vaidya (Managing Director, NV Advisory) emerged as the tournament winners.

The group demonstrated remarkable consistency across the round, combining their individual strengths to post a winning score of 46.3. Their victory highlights the collaborative nature of the Pro-Am format, where amateur enthusiasts and seasoned pros contribute equally to the final card.

A Closely Contested Finish

The race for the title remained tight until the final green, with the runners-up finishing a mere stone's throw behind the leaders. Posting a solid score of 48, the second-place honours went to the formidable collective of:

- Anand Menon, Managing Partner, Executive Principles

- Rubal Agarwal, MD, Maha Mumbai Metro

- Prakhar Agarwal, Director, Houz Hospitality

- Sanjay Mallik, Founder, CHOMPI Family Office

The NDTV PGTI Golf Pro-Am has quickly established itself as a premier fixture on India's sporting calendar. By pairing amateur corporate enthusiasts with seasoned professionals, the event provides a unique platform for high-level networking and the promotion of golf across the country.

With the Mumbai leg wrapped up, the circuit continues to highlight the rising popularity of the sport in India, blending the discipline of the professional tour with the competitive spirit of the corporate world.