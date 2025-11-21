Former India skipper Kapil Dev revealed making more friends in golf, rather than cricket. Kapil, who led India to the 1983 ODI World Cup title, has now shifted his base to golf. He is currently the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) President and focuses on promoting the sport all over the country. Speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2025 on Saturday, where the NDTV Golf Pro-Am was launched, Kapil stated that golf gave him an opportunity of meeting and interacting with different people.

"I played cricket for India for 15 years and now I also play golf. But I've made more friends in golf because I play with different people every week. If you go to England, Mumbai, or Kolkata, you meet new people there. In cricket, no one lets you come close," said Kapil.

"I regret that in cricket, I didn't make any friends other than my fellow cricketers. But I have made more friends in golf," he added.

Kapil also revealed why former Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar, who was also part of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad, refused to play golf with him.

"One day I asked Sunil Gavaskar, I said, 'Come out, let's play golf, enjoy ourselves.' He said, 'You know, the problem with me is I love to make hundred.' In golf. It's not very good. So he said, 'That's why I don't play.' If you make a hundred in golf, you're a bad golfer. So he said, 'I'm a good cricketer. I learned to make hundred'," said Kapil.

When asked about his competitive nature on any sport, Kapil said that he plays with an aim to enjoy. "I just enjoy myself. Other people say, 'You are very competitive in every sport.' I just want to enjoy the game. People forget to enjoy the game, they always say, 'I want to win.' I am not (like that). I have come here to have fun in life. God has given me talent. I just express myself," the PGTI President said.