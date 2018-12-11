 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Kabaddi

Pro Kabaddi League: U Mumba Thrash Dabang Delhi, UP Yoddha Edge Past Telugu Titans

Updated: 11 December 2018 22:59 IST

U Mumba witnessed an all-round effort as its raiders and defenders put in a convincing display.

Pro Kabaddi League: U Mumba Thrash Dabang Delhi, UP Yoddha Edge Past Telugu Titans
UP Yoddha defeated hosts Telugu Titans 27-20. © PKL/Twitter

Continuing their winning streak, title favourites U Mumba thrashed Dabang Delhi 44-19 in a completely one-sided affair of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag on Tuesday. Once again, U Mumba witnessed an all-round effort as its raiders and defenders put in a convincing display. In another game, UP Yoddha defeated hosts Telugu Titans 27-20 in a Zone B contest of Pro Kabaddi League. Siddharth Desai (12 points) and Rohit Baliyan (8 points) were excellent in raid department whereas skipper Fazel Atrachali got a high five and Surender Singh with four points marshalled the defence superbly.

Delhi struggled to get going against a robust opposition and one of its players had a standout match. Meraj Sheykh had a match to forget for Dabang Delhi as he failed to get off the mark.

Despite the defeat Dabang Delhi remain in the hunt for a place in the playoffs.

Rohit got U Mumba off to a quick start with two raids in two minutes to see them led 4-1. The first half saw Chandran Ranjit pick up a couple of raid points and no other raider from Dabang Delhi could get going.

It was Dabang Delhi's defence that kept them in the first half. For U Mumba Rohit Baliyan was in fine form and Surender made crucial tackles at the back.

U Mumbai inflicted the first all out of the match in the 16th minute to lead 16-8. It was an impressive first half display from U Mumba as they went into the break leading 19-11.

Dabang Delhi were on equal footing at the start of the second half as they matched U Mumba point for point but still trailed 15-23 after 27 minutes.

Siddharth successful raid in the 30th minute led to another all out as U Mumba led 30-15.

After the second all out of the match U Mumba completely asserted the dominance. Delhi surrendered haplessly as in the last 10 minutes they could score just four points.

U Mumba inflicted another all out in the last five minutes and registered a comfortable 44-19 win in the end.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics : Kabaddi
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • U Mumba thrashed Dabang Delhi 44-19
  • UP Yoddha defeated hosts Telugu Titans 27-20
  • Delhi struggled to get going against a robust opposition
Related Articles
Pro Kabaddi League: Jaipur Pink Panthers Outclass Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans Beat Haryana Steelers
Pro Kabaddi League: Jaipur Pink Panthers Outclass Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans Beat Haryana Steelers
Pro Kabaddi League: U Mumba Hammer Bengal Warriors, Telugu Titans Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers
Pro Kabaddi League: U Mumba Hammer Bengal Warriors, Telugu Titans Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers
Pro Kabaddi League: Gujarat Fortunegiants Beat Telugu Titans 29-27 In A Nail-Biting Thriller
Pro Kabaddi League: Gujarat Fortunegiants Beat Telugu Titans 29-27 In A Nail-Biting Thriller
Pro Kabaddi League: Haryana Steelers Clinch Thriller Against Bengal Warriors, Dabang Delhi Edge Past Bengaluru Bulls
Pro Kabaddi League: Haryana Steelers Clinch Thriller Against Bengal Warriors, Dabang Delhi Edge Past Bengaluru Bulls
Pro Kabaddi League: Gujarat Fortunegiants Hammer Patna Pirates, Dabang Delhi Thrash Telugu Titans
Pro Kabaddi League: Gujarat Fortunegiants Hammer Patna Pirates, Dabang Delhi Thrash Telugu Titans
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.