PKL 7: Tamil Thalaivas Outclass Haryana Steelers 35-28

Updated: 04 August 2019 23:59 IST

Haryana Steelers performed brilliantly but Tamil Thalaivas were better in the last few minutes of the match.

Haryana Steelers fought valiantly but Tamil Thailaivas were better on the day. © Twitter

Despite the top efforts of Vikash Kandola, the Harayana Steelers suffered a 28-35 defeat at the hands of Tamil Thalaivas  in a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 7 clash in Patna on Sunday. Haryana Steelers performed brilliantly but Tamil Thalaivas were better in the last few minutes of the match. Haryana Steelers started on a high note as Kandola and Naveen made tremendous raids in the opening minutes of the match. Haryana earned a four-point lead, thanks to the brilliant raid point by Vinay in the sixth minute. Thereafter, Sunil also scored a tackle point on the lines of which Haryana took a four-point lead. 

Haryana were dominating the game as they ended the first half with a nine-point lead at 19-10.

Thereafter, the Tamil Thalaivas gave a solid fightback and earned raid and tackle points in no time. In the final minutes, they scored a tackle point and ended up clinching their second win of this season. The Haryana Steelers fought brilliantly but Thailaivas were better on the day. 

The Haryana Steelers will take on Patna Pirates in Patna on Wednesday.

