Amid the clamour over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's likely inclusion, India lost to Ireland in the first T20I of a two-match series. It was the first time that India were defeated by Ireland in international cricket. The second T20I is on Sunday, and after the defeat in the first T20I, quite naturally, the one person who would be in focus is Sooryavanshi - again. None of the Indian batters, apart from opener Abhishek Sharma (49), flourished. However, former India player Aakash Chopra feels the combination should not be tinkered with, though he is worried about Sanju Samson.

"It's a tough one. Ishan Kishan did not score runs, nor did Sanju Samson. In fact, Tilak Varma also did not score. There is a clamour, and I am thinking about Sanju Samson. I am slightly bothered about Sanju. Either Sanju or Ishan would have to go out if a place needs to be made for him (Sooryavanshi), and the fingers start getting raised more when you lose. Then the one who is sitting out is good, but as the team starts losing, he starts becoming better, as all of us expect that he will win the match, although there is no guarantee. It's an anticipation," he said on his YouTube channel.

"Hence, Sanju Samson getting dismissed was not a good thing. Ishan Kishan just scored a hundred in ODIs. I think he will get a longer rope. Sanju's luck has not been good. I hope he scores runs in the next match."

Chopra added that had he been part of the team management, he would not select Sooryavanshi.

"It might be politically incorrect, but I would still not play him. I will still not drop Sanju Samson or Ishan Kishan. I will field the same top three and expect a different outcome, and it's par for the course. We might score 250 if we get to bat first next time. We will bat like that because we are capable of doing that. It's a depleted Ireland side that made history against India. It would have hurt them," he said.

In the recent tri-nation series in Sri Lanka, featuring Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A, Sooryavanshi made 211 runs in five innings at an average of 42.20, with a strike rate of almost 201, with a best score of 94, his solitary fifty coming in the final. He also smacked the fastest List A cricket fifty in 11 balls against Sri Lanka A.

Sooryavanshi has earned his maiden national call-up following a sensational IPL 2026 campaign with Rajasthan Royals, where he amassed 776 runs at a staggering strike rate of 237.30, including a century and five fifties. His explosive season saw him finish as the tournament's leading run-scorer while smashing a record 72 sixes.

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