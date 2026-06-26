As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi edges closer to a potential senior debut for the Indian team, a serious concern has emerged. While the 15-year-old opening batter's selection isn't guaranteed, the weather has also become a worrying factor, threatening to wash out the series opener in Belfast on Friday. According to weather portals, there is a high chance of rain in Belfast today, with a thunderstorm warning also being issued. If the predictions come true, there is a possibility of the entire match being washed out before a single delivery is bowled.

The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM local time (6:00 PM IST). According to AccuWeather, there is a 51 per cent chance of rain at 11:00 AM local time. By around 2:00 PM, the probability increases to 59 per cent.

The chances of rain start to reduce at around 4:00 PM local time, with the portal showing a 34 per cent probability at 5:00 PM. However, the chances of rain remain in double digits until 8:00 PM.

India vs Ireland, 1st T20I: Belfast Hourly Weather Report:

11:00 AM: 51 percent

12:00 PM: 47 percent

01:00 PM: 49 percent

02:00 PM: 59 percent

03:00 PM: 51 percent

04:00 PM: 49 percent

05:00 PM: 34 percent

Will Sooryavanshi Make His T20I Debut?

The biggest talking point will be the debut of Sooryavanshi, which, if it happens, will make him the youngest Indian to play international cricket at the age of 15.

In the recent tri-nation in Sri Lanka, featuring SL A and Afghanistan A, Sooryavanshi made 211 runs in five innings at an average of 42.20, with a strike rate of almost 201, with the best score of 94, his solitary fifty coming in the final. He also smacked the fastest List A cricket fifty in 11 balls against Sri Lanka A.

Sooryavanshi has earned his maiden national call-up following a sensational IPL 2026 campaign with Rajasthan Royals, where he amassed 776 runs at a staggering strike rate of 237.30, including a century and five fifties. His explosive season saw him finish as the tournament's leading run-scorer while smashing a record 72 sixes.

With ANI Inputs

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