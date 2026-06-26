"Truly God's gift to Indian cricket," was the comment from Sunil Gavaskar as he began to describe 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The batter has taken the entire cricket world by storm with his blitzkrieg, smashing even the finest bowlers in the world like Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Jasprit Bumrah. Sooryavanshi was named in India's T20I squad after ending the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season as the top run-getter, scoring 776 runs for the Rajasthan Royals. Now, he is smashing his Indian teammates in the nets, ahead of a potential T20I debut.

Sooryavanshi was named in India's squad for the tour of Ireland and England. Though the management is tight-lipped about his potential debut, the teenage opener showed what he is capable of in the nets as he took on the Indian national team bowlers.

In a video shared by the BCCI, Sooryavanshi could be seen unleashing some exquisite shots, unfazed by the occasion, the quality of the bowlers, or the stage he has landed himself on.

Start of something special



Glimpses of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's first time in the #TeamIndia nets #IREvIND pic.twitter.com/zp3mPMch5R — BCCI (@BCCI) June 26, 2026

In the video, Sooryavanshi could also be seen executing a no-look shot, a new weapon he seems to have added to his arsenal.

Ireland Have No Special Plans For Sooryavanshi

For the Ireland team, the prospect of preparing for a player as young as Sooryavanshi is quite a unique experience. But, Ireland wicket-keeper batter Ben Calitz said there is no separate plan for India's teenage sensation.

"We treat every player exactly the same - whether it is Virat Kohli tomorrow, Shreyas Iyer or Sooryavanshi playing, we treat them all the same. We prepare by looking at the videos and potential plans. But at the end of the day, you can plan as much as you want to - it can always change in the middle.

READ | Why Gautam Gambhir Is Unlikely To Hand Vaibhav Sooryavanshi T20I Debut

"So it's also having that instinct of maybe the plans are not currently working and we need to change something. So, everybody's getting treated exactly the same and they're all very good players. There's not a lot of weaknesses in them, obviously. They're world champions. But all of them are viewed the same and we're going to try to get all of them out anyway - so, that's the plan," Calitz told IANS.

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