Legendary Indian cricket team skipper Sunil Gavaskar was surprised that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was not handed his senior debut during the T20I series against Ireland. Gavaskar feels that the 15-year-old sensation was ready for performing on the international stage and insisted that upcoming series against England can be a great opportunity to include him in the playing XI. India suffered a narrow one-run loss in the second T20I encounter as the Shreyas Iyer-led side suffered a stunning 0-2 series loss against Ireland. "I expected Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to debut in the Ireland series," Sunil Gavaskar told India Today.

"I thought he would play both matches. That would have been a very good way of easing him into international cricket before the sterner tests that are coming up," he added.

Gavaskar went on to suggest that Sooryavanshi should have opened the innings with either Abhishek Sharma or Sanju Samson in one of the matches against Ireland. There was a lot of chatter around the youngster after a stellar IPL 2026 season and Gavaskar believes that he will not have to wait for a long time for his senior debut.

"He will definitely get his chance. These are the kind of players you don't ignore for too long. If not in Ireland, then in the England series he should be around the mix," Gavaskar said.

Meanwhile, Ireland defeated India by a slender 1-run margin in the second T20I to register a historic 2-0 victory in the two-match series. It was Ireland's first-ever series win over India in any format. They had beaten the reigning T20 world champions by 34 runs in the first match a couple of days back.

Ireland laboured to a 154 for eight in 20 overs, but India could only reach 153 for nine in 20 overs despite Prince Yadav striking a last-ball six.

Vice-captain Tilak Varma top-scored for the tourists with a 55 off 46 balls.

Jai Moondra and Matt Hollard took three wickets each for Ireland.

(With PTI inputs)

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