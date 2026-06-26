India skipper Shreyas Iyer said his bowlers had the Irish batters on tenterhooks early on but rued the lack of execution in the middle overs after the visitors suffered a shock 34-run defeat in the opening T20I on Friday. An injury-ridden Ireland stunned the defending world champions to register their maiden win over India in any format and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Opting to bowl, India had reduced the hosts to 30 for three inside the power play before captain Lorcan Tucker struck a half-century and Gareth Delany smashed a 32-ball 49 to lift Ireland to 182/9.

"I think initially, the bowlers were bowling well. They got lateral movement, and they got a couple of wickets as well. So we got a tremendous start, but in between, we lost execution," Iyer said at the post-match presentation.

Iyer felt the hosts were at least 10-15 runs above par after recovering from the early blows.

"We made them hit straight down the ground, where we know that the dimensions are pretty small. I thought 140 would have been an amazing score considering the start that we got to chase.

"But nonetheless, it's a great experience over here. We got to play in these conditions, got a fair idea about the wicket, and yeah, a great start as a captain," said Iyer, who made his debut as full-time T20I captain.

Despite the setback, Iyer said the team would quickly move on from the defeat and focus on levelling the series.

"We're going to forget what's happened. Definitely a lot to learn from this game, and see to it that we come out in the next game all guns blazing."

The captain reserved special praise for pacer Harshit Rana (3/24) and all-rounder Shivam Dube (1/18 in 3 overs), both of whom exploited the helpful conditions effectively.

"They were getting help up front at the start, and Shivam, he has bowled crucial overs in the past. So I always back him, and I've played with him in the domestic circuit as well. I know his strengths and weaknesses.

"Harshit Rana bowled phenomenally. Coming out of an injury to perform at this level and showcase this sort of talent, it's simply brilliant."

Iyer also underlined the importance of staying switched on against every opposition.

"I think you can't take anything for granted. You can't just turn up and win matches. You have to work hard and see to it that you're in that moment.

"Like I mentioned earlier, you've got to stay in the present and see to it that if you've got that opportunity to squeeze the opponent, we've got to do that. And yeah, never take any moment or situation lightly."

Ireland captain Lorcan Tucker, who was also appointed recently, described the victory as a "special" moment for the team after it secured its first-ever win over India.

"Credit to the lads. I think we scrapped through that game. We had some tough periods in it, but we stayed in it. We were diligent, we worked hard, and we were lucky to get the reward in the end," Tucker said.

"I think it's pretty special to beat the world champions at home in the first game of the season. But credit's due to the lads. We had two debutants who put in absolutely outstanding performances.

"All the work that goes on behind the scenes, Cricket Ireland, everyone is very dedicated, and that's why we like to bring these results and reward everyone."

Tucker said a series win against India at home would be a memorable achievement for the side.

"A series win at home against India would be pretty special. I think the lads are absolutely mustard, keen to get back here," he added.

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