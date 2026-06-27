Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar said that Sanju Samson needs to be 'careful' following his disappointing show in the first T20I encounter against Ireland on Friday. India slumped to a 34-run loss against Ireland with most batters having a horrible outing. India went with their usual openers-Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma-with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi not getting his much-anticipated debut. Samson lasted just four balls in the middle and scored 5 runs before he was dismissed by Jai Moondra. Manjrekar said that Samson cannot take anything lightly as Sooryavanshi is waiting for his chance.

"But Sanju Samson needs to be careful because Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is breathing down his and Abhishek Sharma's neck," Manjrekar said on the Sony Sports Network.

However, Manjrekar was quick to point out that he believes Sooryavanshi would not have made a lot of difference if he was part of the playing XI. He said that the target was too big and the conditions were not helpful for India.

"I think he would have done what Abhishek did, slightly better, maybe. A chase where you had to do everything in the first six overs. You had to carry that momentum for the rest of the overs as well. So he could have made things a little easier in the chase, but the target became just too big, and conditions weren't easy. And you saw in the tri-series in Dambulla as well how the sixes weren't coming as often to him," Manjrekar said.

Reigning T20 World Cup-winner India, playing under a new captain and new-look team, suffered an embarrassing 34-run defeat to Ireland in the opening T20I of the two-match series at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Friday. This is India's first-ever defeat to Ireland after surging to eight consecutive wins in the shortest format.

Shreyas Iyer made a disappointing start to his captaincy as Matthew Hollard and Matthew Humphreys claimed three wickets apiece in a disciplined bowling display to help Ireland bowl India out for 148 in 18.5 overs, sealing a historic victory.

(With IANS inputs)

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