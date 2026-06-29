Named 'Player of the Series' against India in the recent two-match T20I assignment, Ireland pacer Jai Moondra is the man the entire subcontinent is asking questions about. Moondra finished the T20I series as the joint second-highest wicket-taker, bagging five scalps in just two matches. In the second T20I, he rattled the visitors by dismissing the Indian opening duo of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma for golden ducks, before sending the newly appointed Indian captain, Shreyas Iyer, packing for just 10 runs. India simply had no answer to Moondra's craftsmanship with the ball.

But in a fascinating twist, the very same bowler who just dismantled a world-class batting lineup is currently looking for full-time opportunities in the IT sector on LinkedIn.

Moondra, who was born in Rajasthan, moved to Ireland in 2021 to pursue a master's degree in electronics and communication. Remarkably, even though he represents Ireland on the international cricket stage, he still holds an Indian passport.

After relocating in 2021, the pacer completed his Master of Science in Electronics and Communications Engineering in September 2022 and immediately started working at Intel as a Product Development Engineer. However, according to his LinkedIn profile, Moondra left Intel in June 2025 and has not joined another firm since.

With his profile sporting the #OpenToWork badge, it appears the 29-year-old is actively hunting for his next corporate stint, looking for full-time engineering roles across Ireland and Europe. Yet, while he remains on the lookout for his next tech breakthrough, Moondra clearly has more than enough firepower to rattle the very best on the cricket field.

About 6 months ago, Moondra had expressed interest in applying for a post inviting applications for multiple tech-based roles in Ireland and Europe. Just a month before that, Moondra had commented on another post, saying he is an ex-Intel employee from 2025 who is looking for a job.

Little did Moondra or anyone close to him know that only months later, he would be decimating the Indian team, consisting of players who won the T20 World Cup the same year.

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