Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's international debut with the Indian senior men's team will have to wait. Days after a solid match-winning knock for India A against Sri Lanka A in the final of the Tri-nation series, anticipation was building over Sooryavanshi's potential debut. However, new Indian T20I captain Shreyas Iyer said that the 15-year-old wonderkid will have to wait for his chance. On being asked about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Iyer said, "Unfortunately, no (Vaibhav playing?). He'll get his opportunity when the time comes. For now, we're going with three genuine seamers, one all-rounder."

The decision surprised former England captain Michael Vaughan: "Can't believe India haven't picked Vaibhav Sooryavanshi... the best T20 player at the moment in the world... #India"

Can't believe India haven't picked Vaibhav Sooryavanshi .. the best T20 player at the moment in the World .. #India — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 26, 2026

India won the toss and elected to field first against Ireland in the first T20I of the two-match series at the Civil Service Cricket Club on Friday. The series marks a new era for the three-time world champions as Shreyas Iyer, who is making his return to the T20I setup after more than two years, is starting his captaincy stint with the team.

The skipper is set to lead a batting unit featuring Kishan, vice-captain Tilak Varma, and several aggressive stroke-makers suited to India's attacking approach.

Ireland, meanwhile, faces a daunting task after being hit by a string of injuries. New captain Lorcan Tucker will lead a depleted squad missing key players, including Paul Stirling, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, and Curtis Campher, while newcomers Matthew Hollard and Jai Moondra have earned call-ups.

History is firmly in India's favour. The visitors have never lost a completed T20I against Ireland, having won all eight previous meetings, and will be eager to maintain that record as a new era begins at Stormont.

After winning the toss, India's captain Shreyas Iyer said, "Going to field first. It's a new surface for us, first time in Belfast. Considering the conditions, the environment, and the wicket, I want to field first. I've just asked all the players to be themselves and be relentless in the approach. Ruthless. So many other adverbs I can put in here. Need to get accustomed to the conditions as quickly as possible. We're going to take one match at a time. I always keep saying that you don't have to complicate things."

After losing the toss, Ireland captain Lorcan Tucker said, "Would've bowled. Looks like a really good pitch. It was a matter of transition. Stirlo led the last couple of years beautifully. Jai is making his debut today."

With IANS inputs

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