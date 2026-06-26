India vs Ireland Live Streaming 1st T20I: Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be in focus as India take on Ireland in the first T20I of a two-match series in Belfast on Friday. The series will also mark the start of Shreyas Iyer's tenure as captain of the Indian T20I setup. India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak acknowledged that while it is difficult to leave Sooryavanshi out of the playing XI given his recent exploits, it would also be unfair to others if the management decides to include the 15-year-old in the team.

Sooryavanshi continued his meteoric rise in world cricket with a breathtaking innings of 94 off just 29 balls, including the fastest half-century in List A cricket history, during the tri-series final between India A and Sri Lanka A at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

When will the India vs Ireland, 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs Ireland, 1st T20I match will be played on Friday, June 26.

Where will the India vs Ireland, 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs Ireland, 1st T20I match will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast, Northern Ireland.

What time will the India vs Ireland, 1st T20I match start?

The India vs Ireland, 1st T20I match will start at 6 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Ireland, 1st T20I match?

The India vs Ireland, 1st T20I match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Ireland, 1st T20I match?

The India vs Ireland, 1st T20I match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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