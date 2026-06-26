India went for an experienced line-up for the first T20I against Ireland. The inclusion of top-order performers like Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan meant that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's debut has to wait. The build-up to the series was all about whether Sooryavanshi would debut for India or not. It was not to be, at least in the first T20I between India and Ireland. On being asked about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, new Indian T20I captain Shreyas Iyer said, "Unfortunately, no (Vaibhav playing?). He'll get his opportunity when the time comes. For now, we're going with three genuine seamers, one all-rounder."

The move was supported by Sanjay Manjrekar. "Good call by India to not mess with their in-form openers, their T20 WC-winning heroes. 'Outside noise' must remain just that...noise outside. While calmness & meritocracy presides in the dressing room," the former India cricketer wrote on X.

Good call by India to not mess with their in-form openers, their T20 WC winning heroes. ‘Outside noise' must remain just that…noise outside. While calmness & meritocracy presides in the dressing room. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 26, 2026

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan - all three were part of India's 2026 T20 World Cup-winning team.

In fact, ahead of the match, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak gave a similar indication that Sooryavanshi will not be picked for the first T20I.

"I am sure that he (Sooryavanshi) will get his dues and his opportunities. So I don't think that just to give him an opportunity, we should drop someone who has already been scoring runs. That also won't be right. I think there is a very thin line between trying to give somebody an opportunity and being unfair to some other player," said Kotak.

"Vaibhav is very talented, there is no doubt. And the way he has batted in IPL and all the other games, there is no need to say that he has got a lot of natural abilities. Because in IPL he has faced Jofra, a lot of quick bowlers, a lot of experienced bowlers. And it seems that nothing is bothering him. So he is obviously an extraordinary talent," he added.

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