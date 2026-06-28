India suffered a stunning 0-2 series defeat as the Shreyas Iyer-led side slumped to a one-run loss against Ireland in the second T20I encounter on Sunday. This was India's first T20I series loss in 1050 days as their last series defeat came against West Indies back in August 2023. India lost the first T20I clash by 34 runs. Batting first, Ireland scored 154/8 with Harry Tector slamming a brilliant half-century and Benjamin Calitz scored 37. In reply, Tilak Varma scored 55 off 46 deliveries but Jai Moondra and Matthew Hollard took three wickets each as India fell just one run short of the target.

It was Ireland's first-ever series win over India in any format. They had beaten the reigning T20 world champions by 34 runs in the first match a couple of days back.

Ireland laboured to a 154 for eight in 20 overs, but India could only reach 153 for nine in 20 overs despite Prince Yadav striking a last-ball six.

Vice-captain Tilak Varma top-scored for the tourists with a 55 off 46 balls.

Jai Moondra and Matt Hollard took three wickets each for Ireland.

"Not a great series but kudos to them with the way they played. They had a tremendous idea how the wicket would play and the field work was phenomenonal. The bowlers were phenomenonal with their execution. They outplayed us in that department. He has got great experience in the IPL, he has his own set of ideas and plans when he comes on to bowl, Suryansh as well. It is an honour and a pleasure to be here," Indian cricket team skipper Shreyas Iyer said after the match.

Ireland captain Lorcan Tucker praised his team and said that the players showed a lot of character.

"I can't quite believe it. I challenged the lads to show the world that was not a one off and yeah they responded. We came out with the same intent as the previous game. We showed that cricket can be simple and you don't need to complicate it. We have a lot of lads with very few caps but they showed great character. We are so lucky to have these games against India. It is a great time to be a professional cricket in Ireland," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

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