The stage is set for Jasprit Bumrah's return to the Indian team. It is after a gap of 326 days that the marquee pacer will be donning the India jersey again in an international match. The Ireland T20Is, however, are extra special for Bumrah who is set to become the 11th player to lead the Indian men's cricket team in T20Is. As India take on Ireland in the first match on Friday, the marquee pacer would look to claim an ultimate record, becoming the Indian with the most wickets in death overs.

At present, it is Bhuvneshwar Kumar who holds the record, having claimed 36 wickets for India at death (overs 16 to 20). Bumrah is just 2 wickets shy of surpassing Bhuvi on the list, having claimed 35 T20I scalps so far in death overs.

Bumrah would also be keen to go past Hardik Pandya in the elite list of Indian pacers to have the most T20I scalps overall. Burmah, at present, has 70 wickets to his name while Hardik has 73. The leader on the list is Bhuvneshwar who has 90 wickets to his name among fast bowlers.

Bumrah has been the best pacer for India in terms of wickets taken across formats since making his international debut in January 2016. He is only behind just next to spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the list of leading wicket-takers for India across formats since 2016 among all bowlers.

The marquee seamer has been the ace among fast bowlers for the country across formats over the period. His performance in the series against Ireland would be critical from the perspective of ODI World Cup squad selection.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to announce the Asia Cup squad on August 20. If Bumrah manages to leave a mark with his performance in the first T20I against Ireland on August 18, he could fetch himself the Asia Cup ticket too.