Ireland vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Ireland vs India, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Ireland vs India from The Village, Malahide, Dublin. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Curtis Campher falls now and right on the halfway mark, Ireland lose their fourth wicket. Ravi Bishnoi just keeps bowling the wrong'uns and this time he bowls it a touch short, turning it onto middle and leg. Campher gets across a bit and looks to reverse sweep it over point but ends up chipping it to the right of backward point where Shivam Dube takes a simple catch.
9.5 overs (1 Run) A googly now, slightly shorter, this is pushed back past the bowler for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Nicely flighted, full and on middle, Curtis Campher goes hard at the slog-sweep but mistimes it through square leg for one more.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) Quicker one at 104 clicks and on off, Curtis Campher looks to push at it but gets an inside edge that goes past the stumps and toward fine leg. The batters race back for two.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Pushed through on the stumps, Andy Balbirnie looks for the slog with the turn but gets a bit of a top edge over backward square leg for one more.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Dragged down on the pads, Curtis Campher rocks back and pulls it away down to fine leg for a run.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Floats this one up outside off, Andy Balbirnie drives on the up and firmly as well but finds the man at mid off.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Banged in a bit around off, Curtis Campher walks toward the ball and muscles it away in front of mid-wicket. Rinku Singh is lightning quick to run around from cow corner and keeps it down to just a single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) On a good length and angling into the pads, Andy Balbirnie gets across and bit and nudges it through mid-wicket for one.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Good length around the top of off, driven on the up but straight to mid off.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Takes pace off now and bowls it on a hard length outside off, Andy Balbirnie looks to cut but edges back onto the deck.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) Good running! Gentle-paced delivery, floated up full on the pads, Andy Balbirnie pushes it away well in front of mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
7.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Tossed up on the stumps, Curtis Campher gets down on one knee and gets under it well before smoking the slog-sweep well over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. Ireland need a lot more of that.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Very full and quicker on off, Andy Balbirnie knocks it down to long on and turns the strike over.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Slightly dragged down onto leg stump, Curtis Campher rocks back and forces it with the turn behind square leg for a single.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) TWO WIDES! Down the leg side, Andy Balbirnie misses the paddle and Sanju Samson fails to collect it as well. They pick up a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on the stumps, pushed away through wide mid on for a single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Another googly, turning in, Curtis Campher looks to play at it but gets an inside edge.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Indecisiveness! Fuller and well outside off, Curtis Campher moves a bit inside the crease and eventually decides to shuffle across and lap it away but misses and gets hit on the pads.
6.6 overs (1 Run) A touch short and wide, cut away past the diving point fielder for one more.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Comes from over the wicket now and bowls it around off, this is pushed down to long on for a single.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! And again! A bit wider this time, Andy Balbirnie fetches the ball and brooms it away hard in front of the man at deep square leg for another boundary.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crisply hit! Fuller and around off, Andy Balbirnie gets his hands well in front and powers the sweep shot in front of square leg for a boundary.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter this time and angled well across, Curtis Campher stays back and cuts it away in front of point for one.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Nicely flighted, on a nagging length and angling across, Curtis Campher plays it late and eases it toward point.
Spin from both ends as Washington Sundar comes on to bowl now.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker and fuller on middle and leg, driven through mid on for a single. At the end of the Powerplay, Ireland are reeling at 31/3!
5.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls it a touch wider, turning it in quickly, Curtis Campher makes a bit of room and taps it in front of point.
5.4 overs (2 Runs) Fuller one on middle, Curtis Campher slogs it away along the ground and toward deep mid-wicket before racing back for the second.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Pulls the length back and turns it onto the pads, Curtis Campher tentatively keeps it out.
Curtis Campher is the new man in.
5.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Right on the money from Ravi Bishnoi and Harry Tector plays all over it. Another googly that is looped up on off and middle and this is very full. Tector picks the googly well and looks to flick it leg side but the ball sneaks under his willow and goes on to crash into the stumps. Ireland in a spot of bother now.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A fortunate boundary but Harry Tector will take it. Nicely floated up, full and on middle, turning in. Tector looks to slog it with the turn but gets an inside edge past the stumps and the ball runs away into the fine leg fence.
